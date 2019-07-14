I Want Steve Clarke To Come And See Me – Former Celtic Star Liam Henderson

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic midfielder Liam Henderson wants Scotland boss Steve Clarke to make the trip to Italy to watch him in action.



Bhoys academy product Henderson is currently on the books at Italian side Hellas Verona, and is a preparing for a season of Serie A football following his team's promotion from Serie B.













The 23-year-old has not been capped by Scotland at senior level, but he admits he is keen to change that and hopes he can do so if new boss Clarke makes the trip out to see him play.



Asked by his club's official channel about playing for Scotland, Henderson said: "I would love to, and I think it is an important target.



"I hope Steve Clarke comes to watch a few matches in Verona", he added.







Henderson, 23, made 30 appearances across all competitions for Hellas Verona over the course of last season, chipping in with three goals.



Hellas Verona snapped him up from fellow Italian side Bari, who were declared bankrupt.





He penned a deal running until the summer of 2022 with the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi outfit.

