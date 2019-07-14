I’d Already Decided – Rangers New Boy Admits He Wanted Gers Before Steven Gerrard Chat

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers new boy Filip Helander has admitted he had already made his mind up about joining the Gers before he had even spoken to Steven Gerrard.



The Gers have swooped to snap up the Sweden international centre-back on a four-year deal from Serie A side Bologna.













Helander is a highly-rated defensive talent and a Sweden international, but did not need convincing by Gerrard to swap the Italian top flight for the Scottish top tier.



The Swede admits he was fully aware of Rangers' reputation and knew that a move to Ibrox would mean the chance to play in Europe once again.



He told Rangers TV: "I spoke with Steven Gerrard when I had already made my decision to come here but speaking to him I got a really good first impression.







"First he said we’d like you to get here and we think it is going to be really good for you and he welcomed me to the club.



"When a manager says that to you then you always get a good feeling", Helander stressed.





"I knew Rangers were a big club and I have seen them in the European tournaments, as well as watching Old Firms.



"European football was also one of the reasons why I wanted to come here to be able to play in the European cups again."



Helander could be thrown into the thick of a European campaign for Rangers soon, with Gerrard's men currently navigating the qualifying rounds in the Europa League.



He could even come up against former club Malmo in the competition, the Swedish side also being involved in the qualifying rounds at present.

