06 October 2018

26 August 2018

14/07/2019 - 23:50 BST

I’ll Look At How I Can Improve With Leeds United Coaching Staff, Whites Star Admits

 




Leeds United youngster Jack Harrison admits he will review his performances with the Whites coaching staff, as he aims to continue to improve during his loan stint.

The 22-year-old spent last season at Elland Road on loan from Manchester City and his impressive performances convinced the Championship giants to bring him back on yet another loan spell.  


 



The winger has been involved with Marcelo Bielsa's team in their pre-season training and scored a brace when the Peacocks met National League North side York City in a match at Bootham Crescent recently.

For Harrison, the occasion was made more special as he managed to score a brace, thus helping his side win the game 5-0.
 


Harrison though is looking for further improvements to his game and insists that he is looking to sit with the coaching staff to determine where he can improve.



“I know there are a lot of things I can work on and I’m going to look back with the coaching staff and see how I can improve going into the season", Harrison told his club's official website.

On the issue of building team chemistry the Manchester City loanee added: “We’ve got a lot of good games coming up before the season starts and another few opportunities to show what we’ve got and build chemistry as a team.
 


“This is a really important time for us working together as a team and it is going to be crucial to us going forward.”

Leeds are set to visit Australia this week, where they will face old rivals Manchester United and then Western Sydney Wanderers in two friendlies.   
 