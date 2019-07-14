XRegister
14/07/2019 - 23:06 BST

Loved Learning Under Paul Scholes – West Ham Talent

 




West Ham youngster Oladapo Afolayan has admitted he enjoyed the chance to learn under Paul Scholes during a loan spell at Oldham Athletic last season.

The 21-year-old joined the League Two side on loan in January this year, with Scholes then taking over at the League Two side in February in an eye-catching appointment. 


 



Afolayan managed a total of ten appearances at Boundary Park, enjoying his time at the League Two club and the experience of working under Manchester United legend Scholes, while he was in the dugout.

“It was a good experience for me. It was very up and down, to be fair, and I learned a lot", Afolayan told West Ham's official website.
 


"But I thoroughly enjoyed the beginning, learning under Paul Scholes, but then my shoulder injury and the change in management meant the end of the season was not what I hoped for.”



The forward, who joined West Ham at the start of February 2018, insists he is now ready and relishing the forthcoming campaign, as he bids to continue his development.

"I’m ready for the new season. I enjoyed playing men’s football again and I can’t wait for this year."
 


It remains to be seen whether West Ham will look for another loan spell to send Afolayan on in the new season, as they aim to continue his development. 
 