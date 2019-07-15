XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/07/2019 - 15:35 BST

Doesn’t Seem Right – Roma Deal-maker Reluctant To Discuss Toby Alderweireld

 




Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has refused to be drawn on his side's interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, but has stressed the need to strengthen at the back. 

The Giallorossi are keen on capturing the Belgium international centre-back, who has a release clause set in his contract of £25m, but are looking to do a deal at a lower price.


 



Sporting director Petrachi makes no bones about the fact Roma need defenders following the respective departures of Kostas Manolas and Ivan Marcano.

He is not willing though to be drawn specifically on Alderweireld.

 


"I won't talk about individuals, but about the areas", he told a press conference to present Leonardo Spinazzola, when asked about Alderweireld.



"With the departures of Manolas and Marcano, two central defenders are needed.

"We are working on several tracks and we have clear ideas.
 


"I hope to finalise something in a short time, but talking about individuals does not seem right", the Roma sporting director added.

Alderweireld has now entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and the Champions League runners-up will be powerless to prevent him leaving if his clause amount is met.

The Belgian made a total of 50 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham over the course of last season.
 