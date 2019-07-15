Doesn’t Seem Right – Roma Deal-maker Reluctant To Discuss Toby Alderweireld

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has refused to be drawn on his side's interest in Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld, but has stressed the need to strengthen at the back.



The Giallorossi are keen on capturing the Belgium international centre-back, who has a release clause set in his contract of £25m, but are looking to do a deal at a lower price.













Sporting director Petrachi makes no bones about the fact Roma need defenders following the respective departures of Kostas Manolas and Ivan Marcano.



He is not willing though to be drawn specifically on Alderweireld.



"I won't talk about individuals, but about the areas", he told a press conference to present Leonardo Spinazzola, when asked about Alderweireld.







"With the departures of Manolas and Marcano, two central defenders are needed.



"We are working on several tracks and we have clear ideas.





"I hope to finalise something in a short time, but talking about individuals does not seem right", the Roma sporting director added.



Alderweireld has now entered the final year of his contract at Tottenham and the Champions League runners-up will be powerless to prevent him leaving if his clause amount is met.



The Belgian made a total of 50 appearances across all competitions for Tottenham over the course of last season.

