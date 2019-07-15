Everton Amongst Four Clubs In For 20-Year-Old Attacker As Offers Creep Up To Acceptable Level

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are amongst four clubs to have approached French Ligue 1 side Lille to land highly rated talent Rafael Leao.



The Portuguese recently returned to Lille to start preparations for the forthcoming season and featured for half an hour in a friendly against Reims on Saturday.













Lille are not keen to sell Leao, while the player himself is not pushing to leave, but it is believed the offers now flowing in his direction could soon change the picture.



According to French daily La Voix du Nord, Everton, Valencia, one further Premier League club and one Italian club, have all approached Lille to sign Leao.



Offers for the 20-year-old forward are now approaching the €40m mark, which is likely to be the magic number.







It is claimed that during the last transfer window and as a recently as weeks ago, Lille supremo Gerard Lopez has received offers ranging from €20m to €30m for Leao.



Such sums have not been enough to turn Lopez's head, but €40m could be a different matter.





Lille do not want Leao to go, but if he is sold, the club will swing into action to bring in two attackers, one a promising youngster and one a more experienced head.

