Newcastle Yet To Agree Compensation For Steve Bruce’s Assistants

Newcastle United have yet to agree compensation for Steve Bruce's backroom staff, despite paying the fee required to release the Sheffield Wednesday manager from his contract, according to the Sun.



The Magpies have been on the lookout for a successor to Rafael Benitez, who left the club to join Dalian Yifang in China last month, in recent weeks.













As such, Newcastle have held talks with Sheffield Wednesday over the possibility of luring Bruce to St James’ Park ahead of the upcoming season.



However, the Owls have opted against budging on the £4m fee required to relieve Bruce from his current deal at Hillsborough.





And it is now claimed that Mike Ashley has sent over the cash required to release Bruce from the contract binding him to Sheffield Wednesday.







Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence are also believed to have left their roles with the first team at Hillsborough ahead of Bruce’s imminent appointment on Tyneside.



However, Newcastle have not agreed a compensation fee to bring the duo to St James' Park, as part of Bruce's backroom staff for next season, yet.





Sheffield Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri looks likely to accept the compensation for Bruce and initiate his search for a replacement soon.



Newcastle finished 13th in the Premier League last season.

