06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/07/2019 - 14:59 BST

Serie A Star Not Sold On Leicester City Move

 




Sampdoria midfielder Dennis Praet is not yet sold on a move to Leicester City despite the Foxes making a move for his services.

The Italian club are well aware of the interest from other clubs in Praet and remain open to the idea of cashing in on him during the ongoing summer transfer window.  


 



Until recently, despite the speculation, no bids had arrived, but that changed when Leicester put in an offer of €18m plus bonuses, which was rejected by Sampdoria.

Praet also has interest from La Liga in the shape of Valencia.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Praet is not sold on the idea of joining Leicester, feeling that a bigger club, competing for trophies, would suit him better.



It is claimed the midfielder is more taken by the idea of joining Valencia, where he feels playing in La Liga and potentially the Champions League would suit him.

AC Milan and Arsenal have also been linked with Praet, but neither have moved yet.
 


Sampdoria value Praet in the region of €25m.

The 25-year-old has a contract that runs until 2021 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.   
 