06 October 2018

16/07/2019 - 23:07 BST

Alfredo Morelos Is Kicked More In Scotland – Rangers Star’s Former HJK Helsinki Team-mate

 




Alfredo Morelos' former team-mate Lucas Lingman believes that the Rangers striker is kicked far more in Scotland than he was in Finland. 

Morelos signed for the Scottish club in the summer of 2017 from Finnish side HJK Helsinki and has gone on to make 92 appearances for the club, scoring 49 goals and assisting 19 times in the process.  


 



Despite the good goalscoring rates, the Colombian international has often been subject to criticism for his poor discipline, with the striker sent off five times during his time at Ibrox. 

The 23-year-old was shown direct red cards on three occasions in the Scottish Premiership last season, including one in the 12th minute of the club's first game against Aberdeen.
 


Lingman, who was the striker's team-mate for one year at HJK Helsinki, admits that the player is indisciplined at times, but believes that opponents in Scotland kick him much more than he was used to in Finland.



Yes, he was always a bit crazy. Mentally, he was so strong", Lingman was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

He doesn’t care if you kick him, but in Finland he wasn’t kicked as much as he is in Scotland.
 


I’ve seen him on TV in a few games and you can see how opponents know what he’s like and they try to get inside his head."

Morelos came on as a substitute in the Gers' first competitive game of the season against St. Joseph's in their first Europa League qualifier and scored a goal in the 77th minute of the game.   
 