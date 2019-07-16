No Tottenham Offer For Gareth Bale Yet But Greater Possibility of Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are yet to make an offer for Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale but they remain open to the possibility of signing their former star, according to AFP.



Bale has struggled to convince Zinedine Zidane that he should be a central part of the project at the Bernabeu and has been linked with a move.













The Welshman has been adamant that he does not want to leave the club this summer and has told Real Madrid he intends to honour his contract, which has three years left to run.



Real Madrid could look to offload Bale to bring down their wage bill, but so far there is little movement regarding the attacker.





It has been reported that Tottenham have told Real Madrid that they are prepared to offer a €60m fee to sign Bale, but no bid has gone in yet and money remains the key issue.







However, Tottenham’s interest in the Welshman is real and they are open to the possibility of re-signing Bale six years after he left the club for Real Madrid.



There is a sense that both sides are open to the possibility of a move happening more than previously.





However, whether Tottenham are prepared to commit to the level of money needed to sign Bale, or whether Real Madrid soften their stance on an asking price, remains to be seen.

