Not Over Yet – Neil Lennon Warns Celtic Against Complacency

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has reminded his players the first round Champions League qualifier against Sarajevo is far from over, despite their impressive win away from home last week.



The Hoops returned to competitive action for the first time since the end of last season when they travelled to Bosnia and Herzegovina for the first leg clash against Sarajevo.













Despite conceding first, Celtic clawed their way back into the game through Michael Johnston, before second half goals from Odsonne Edouard and Scott Sinclair helped them register a 3-1 win.



And although they enjoy a comfortable two-goal cushion and the added advantage of away goals, Lennon has reminded his players that the tie is far from over.





The Celtic boss also admitted he is hoping Celtic can be sharper and fitter than they were in the first leg, during their return leg clash at Parkhead on Wednesday.







“It’s a nice lead, but the tie isn’t over yet”, Lennon told a press conference.



“Hopefully we can be sharper and fitter than we were last week.”





Lennon also confirmed that Johnston is out due to a hip strain, while the likes of Marian Shved and Vakoun Issouf Bayo are still only recovering from their injuries.



“Johnston’s got a hip strain, Shved is coming back from a groin injury and Bayo is close to returning to training”, he continued.



“Bolingoli is fine and in the squad.”



Celtic were held to a 0-0 draw by Rennes during a pre-season friendly at Parkhead last weekend.

