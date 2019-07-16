Pep Guardiola Confirms Rodri Debut Against West Ham

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that the Citizens' most expensive signing Rodri will make his debut against West Ham in the Premier League Asia Trophy.



The Premier League champions splashed £62.8m to trigger the release clause in Rodri's contract with Spanish La Liga side Atletico Madrid earlier this month, breaking the club record fee of £60m they paid for Riyad Mahrez last year.













The 23-year-old, who became Manchester City's second summer signing after Angelino, put pen to paper to a five-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2024.



The Manchester-based club are currently preparing for their Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final against league rivals West Ham, which is set to take place on Wednesday in China.





Speaking ahead of the pre-season fixture, Guardiola revealed that Rodri, along with Angelino, will make his debut for the club against the Hammers.







“He’s [Rodri] a young player who is going to be important for the next five or six years”, Guardiola was quoted as saying by the club's official website.



“The first 10 days have been really good, he will play his first game tomorrow.





“He and Angelino will play tomorrow.”



West Ham are also Manchester City's opponents for their Premier League season opener, which is scheduled to take place on 10th August.

