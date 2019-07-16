XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 15:38 BST

Tottenham’s Kieran Trippier On Way To Spain, Atletico Madrid Move Looms

 




Tottenham full-back Kieran Trippier is travelling to Spain to finalise a move to Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £20m, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The full-back has been widely linked with a move away from White Hart Lane in the summer, with Italy considered likely to be his destination – but Trippier is moving to Spain.   


 



Trippier has found Mauricio Pochettino with increasing options in north London and, at the age of 28, is ready to taste a new challenge abroad.

The Spanish giants have been in the market for reinforcements this summer, investing in players and the departure of Antoine Griezmann has added to their budget for the window.
 


It is now believed that the England international is on his way to Spain to seal the move, with a fee of £20m being agreed between the two clubs.



Trippier joined Tottenham from Burnley in 2015 and enjoyed regular first team football in the capital.

During his stay at the club, the 28-year-old has managed 114 appearances and has added to the scoresheet twice, setting up 24 more for his team-mates.
 


He has also shone on the international scene with England.

Trippier will now bid to make a name for himself in La Liga.

 