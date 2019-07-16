West Ham Make Have To Give Star Part of Transfer Fee To Convince Him To Go

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham and Wigan are working on a compromise to convince striker Jordan Hugill to take reduced wages at the Championship club, according to the Sun.



The 27-year-old striker joined the Hammers from Preston North End for a fee of around £10m last year, penning a four-year conract.













However, his spell with the Premier League side has not gone according to plan after failing to impress at the club. Hugill has found only 22 minutes of playing time at West Ham since his arrival in January 2018.



The centre-forward was sent on a one-year loan to Middlesbrough last summer, where he scored seven goals from 41 appearances, it was not enough to earn him a second Hammers chance.





With Hugill not in Manuel Pellegrini's plans for the upcoming season, West Ham are said to have agreed on a £3m fee with Wigan for the player.







However, he Hammers might also have to pay a slice of the transfer fee to Hugill in order to convince him to accept a significant pay cut.



The Englishman currently earns £40,000-a-week at West Ham, but Wigan are only prepared to offer half the sum.





It is suggested that both clubs are currently working on a compromise to help the transfer to go through.



Hugill has earned over £3m in wages at West Ham, despite his limited minutes on the pitch.

