Betis Set Price At Which Talks Over Liverpool and Barcelona Linked Junior Firpo Can Start

Real Betis are not prepared to negotiate the departure of Liverpool and Barcelona linked left-back Junior Firpo for less than €30m.



The full-back continued his steady development at Betis last season and helped Spain lift their fifth European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.













In the wake of his impressive performances for club and country, Firpo has emerged as a wanted man in the summer transfer window.



Liverpool have been linked with wanting him as they look to replace the departed Alberto Moreno in their squad, while Barcelona view him as the right man to keep Jordi Alba on his toes.





The Blaugrana are believed to be leading the chase for the player and, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, Betis have a sum in mind at which point they are prepared to open talks.







It is claimed the Spanish club will demand at least €30m in exchange for Firpo, who made 29 appearances in all competitions last season.



And it remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Barcelona are willing to match the demands set by Betis in the coming weeks.





The 22-year-old has a contract with Betis that expires in 2023.



He was promoted to the first team last year, after progressing through the youth ranks at the club.

