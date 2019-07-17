Brentford Strike First With Bid In For Southampton Targeted Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Brentford have made an offer to sign Southampton linked Bryan Mbuemo from French club Troyes.



The 19-year-old netted 10 goals and chipped in with three assists for his team-mates during his debut campaign for Troyes at senior level in Ligue 2 last season.













In the wake of his eye-catching display for the French club, Mbuemo has piqued the interest of several clubs within France and abroad during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Southampton have been linked with wanting to sign him, while Borussia Monchengladbach are also believed to be keen on his services.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Brentford have made an offer to Troyes, in an attempt to secure a deal for Mbeumo ahead of the upcoming season.







It is claimed the Championship club have offered a €6.5m fee in exchange for the services of Mbuemo this summer.



Despite the interest from England, Mbuemo has also emerged as a target for the likes of Rennes, Nice and Marseille in Ligue 1.





However, the French clubs will need to bring in cash to compete for his signature.



Mbuemo, who has two years remaining on his contract with Troyes, is believed to be keen on continuing his development in France for at least two seasons, instead of moving elsewhere.

