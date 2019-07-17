XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2019 - 14:38 BST

Bundesliga Club Closing In On Chelsea Talent, Contract Until 2024 Ready

 




Chelsea youngster Daishawn Redan has agreed in principle to join Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, who are in advanced negotiations with the Blues over a transfer.

The west London club snapped up the Dutchman from the Ajax academy in 2017 and he has scored 32 goals for Chelsea’s youth sides over the last two years.  


 



But he is on the verge of completing a permanent switch to Germany and is closing in on the exit door at Stamford Bridge.

According to German magazine Kicker, Redan has given his consent to a move to Hertha Berlin and has an agreement in place with the Bundesliga side for a summer switch.
 


The German club are also in advanced negotiations with Chelsea and are expected to reach an agreement over a fee with the Blues.



Hertha Berlin are expected to pay an amount of €2.5m to take Redan from Chelsea in the coming days.

The youngster still has a contract until 2021 with Chelsea, but it appears he views a move to Germany as the best way forward.
 


Hertha Berlin also want him to play for the Under-19s initially but have convinced Redan with a clear plan for his future and a contract running until 2024.   
 