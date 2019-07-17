Bundesliga Club Closing In On Chelsea Talent, Contract Until 2024 Ready

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea youngster Daishawn Redan has agreed in principle to join Bundesliga outfit Hertha Berlin, who are in advanced negotiations with the Blues over a transfer.



The west London club snapped up the Dutchman from the Ajax academy in 2017 and he has scored 32 goals for Chelsea’s youth sides over the last two years.













But he is on the verge of completing a permanent switch to Germany and is closing in on the exit door at Stamford Bridge.



According to German magazine Kicker, Redan has given his consent to a move to Hertha Berlin and has an agreement in place with the Bundesliga side for a summer switch.





The German club are also in advanced negotiations with Chelsea and are expected to reach an agreement over a fee with the Blues.







Hertha Berlin are expected to pay an amount of €2.5m to take Redan from Chelsea in the coming days.



The youngster still has a contract until 2021 with Chelsea, but it appears he views a move to Germany as the best way forward.





Hertha Berlin also want him to play for the Under-19s initially but have convinced Redan with a clear plan for his future and a contract running until 2024.

