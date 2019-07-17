XRegister
17/07/2019 - 15:27 BST

He’s In Talks With Premier League Club – Hoffenheim Comment Amid Newcastle Joelinton Speculation

 




Hoffenheim have confirmed that Joelinton could be on his way out of the club amidst talk of negotiations with Premier League side Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old Brazilian striker, who scored seven German top flight goals last season, was left out of the Hoffenheim squad for their pre-season friendly against Jahn Regensburg earlier this afternoon.  


 



The striker’s representatives are reportedly in talks due to interest from Newcastle United, with a summer switch to St. James’ Park on the agenda.

And Hoffenheim have confirmed that the player is indeed in concrete talks with a Premier League club, which is the reason for his absence from the team.
 


They also indicated that there is a real chance the Brazilian will be leaving the Bundesliga club this summer.



Responding to queries over his whereabouts ahead of the game, the club wrote on their Twitter feed: “Joe is not there.

“He is in concrete negotiations with a Premier League club.
 


“He may be leaving us.”

Newcastle will be looking to close out the deal for the striker as they are seriously lacking in attacking options after seeing Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez depart.   
 