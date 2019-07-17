Liverpool and Bayern Munich Target Not Looking For Summer Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain target Ousmane Dembele has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer.



Dembele has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona despite the club indicating they are not ready to offload him.













With Neymar wanting to return to Barcelona, there have been suggestions that the Frenchman could be sacrificed to take the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp.



PSG have already rejected a players plus cash offer from Barcelona, which included Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic, and the Catalans could have to offer Dembele if they want to get a deal over the line.





But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the winger has ruled out leaving Barcelona despite the possible arrival of Neymar, who would occupy a similar role on the left hand side of their attack.







Dembele has done little to suggest that he wants to leave and is prepared to give it his all next season following underwhelming years.



PSG have not lodged an enquiry about Dembele with the player's entourage.





Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been in touch with Dembele's agents to register their interest in the event the player looks to move on from the Camp Nou.

