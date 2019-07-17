XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2019 - 08:20 BST

Liverpool and Bayern Munich Target Not Looking For Summer Transfer

 




Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain target Ousmane Dembele has no plans to leave Barcelona this summer.

Dembele has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona despite the club indicating they are not ready to offload him.


 



With Neymar wanting to return to Barcelona, there have been suggestions that the Frenchman could be sacrificed to take the Brazilian back to the Nou Camp.

PSG have already rejected a players plus cash offer from Barcelona, which included Philippe Coutinho and Ivan Rakitic, and the Catalans could have to offer Dembele if they want to get a deal over the line.
 


But according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the winger has ruled out leaving Barcelona despite the possible arrival of Neymar, who would occupy a similar role on the left hand side of their attack.



Dembele has done little to suggest that he wants to leave and is prepared to give it his all next season following underwhelming years.

PSG have not lodged an enquiry about Dembele with the player's entourage.
 


Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been in touch with Dembele's agents to register their interest in the event the player looks to move on from the Camp Nou.   
 