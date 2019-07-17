No Agreement With Leeds United – Whites Loan Star To Return To Elland Road

Follow @insidefutbol





Elfsborg have confirmed that Pawel Cibicki is returning to Leeds United, with no agreement reached on keeping him.



The attacker, who is out of favour under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road, has been on loan at Elfsborg for the first half of the Swedish league season this year.













Cibicki was hopeful of staying at the club and Elfsborg were looking to keep him, however they have now confirmed that he is on his way back to Leeds.



Elfsborg club manager Stefan Andreasson said via the club's official site: "We have not been able to find a solution for him to continue.



"This means Pawel returns to England tomorrow.







"We thank Pawel for this time and wish him all the best."



Cibicki made a total of 14 appearances for Elfsborg during his time at the club, scoring five goals and providing a single assist.





All eyes will be on what the Swede's next move proves to be as his chances back at Leeds appear to be limited.



The Whites snapped the attacker up from Swedish giants Malmo in the summer of 2017 and after working his way into the side under Thomas Christiansen, he was again on the fringes under Paul Heckingbottom.



Bielsa too has declared Cibicki surplus to requirements at the Championship club.

