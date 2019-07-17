XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

17/07/2019 - 10:08 BST

Real Madrid Could Keep Arsenal Target Dani Ceballos Due To Paul Pogba Frustrations

 




Real Madrid are considering keeping Arsenal target Dani Ceballos next season as they continued to face frustration in their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Zinedine Zidane has identified Pogba as his top midfield target for the summer transfer window, but there has been no progress made in his pursuit thus far.  


 



The midfielder and his agent have made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United, but the Premier League giants have remained adamant about not selling him.

It has been claimed Manchester United have slapped a €200m price tag on Pogba, something which would effectively rule out a summer move.
 


The Spanish giants are now considering their options and according to Madrid-based daily Marca, they could keep hold of Ceballos for next season in order to bolster their midfield options, with the sports management at the Bernabeu still not convinced about him going.



Zidane has been ready to do without Spain Under-21 star in his squad next season and the midfielder himself wants to leave on loan in order to play regular football.

Arsenal have already stated their interest in the Spaniard and have reportedly accepted Real Madrid’s conditions over a loan.
 


But the club could go back on their plans to loan out Ceballos if they fail to land Pogba or their other midfield targets.   
 