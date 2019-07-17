Real Madrid Could Keep Arsenal Target Dani Ceballos Due To Paul Pogba Frustrations

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid are considering keeping Arsenal target Dani Ceballos next season as they continued to face frustration in their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.



Zinedine Zidane has identified Pogba as his top midfield target for the summer transfer window, but there has been no progress made in his pursuit thus far.













The midfielder and his agent have made it clear that he wants to leave Manchester United, but the Premier League giants have remained adamant about not selling him.



It has been claimed Manchester United have slapped a €200m price tag on Pogba, something which would effectively rule out a summer move.





The Spanish giants are now considering their options and according to Madrid-based daily Marca, they could keep hold of Ceballos for next season in order to bolster their midfield options, with the sports management at the Bernabeu still not convinced about him going.







Zidane has been ready to do without Spain Under-21 star in his squad next season and the midfielder himself wants to leave on loan in order to play regular football.



Arsenal have already stated their interest in the Spaniard and have reportedly accepted Real Madrid’s conditions over a loan.





But the club could go back on their plans to loan out Ceballos if they fail to land Pogba or their other midfield targets.

