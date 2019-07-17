XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 16:40 BST

Roma Contact Liverpool, Planning In Event of Toby Alderweireld Talks Failure

 




Roma could turn to Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, should they fail to reach an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for Toby Alderweireld, it has been claimed in Italy.

The Giallorossi parted ways with Kostas Manolas this summer and are actively involved in the summer transfer window to find a replacement for the defender.  


 



Tottenham maintain an interest in Nicolo Zaniolo and Roma have been in contact to try and work out a deal that would allow Alderweireld to make the switch to Italy.

The Belgian defender has a release clause that currently stands at £25m, but the Italian club are eyeing snapping him up for a smaller fee, as he has entered the final year of his contract.
 


And in the wake of the discussions dragging on for Alderweireld, Roma have been on the lookout for potential alternatives to the Spurs defender.



According to Italian daily Leggo, the Giallorossi could turn to Lovren, who is also a target for AC Milan, if they are unable to secure a deal for Alderweireld.

It is claimed the Giallorossi have made contact with Liverpool, who remain open to the idea of offloading Lovren this summer, on the recommendation of coach Paulo Fonseca.
 


However, it remains to be seen whether Roma are successful in their attempts to strengthen their options in defence ahead of the upcoming campaign.

Lovren, who has another two years remaining on his contract at Liverpool, made just 13 appearances in the Premier League last season.   
 