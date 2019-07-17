XRegister
17/07/2019 - 21:59 BST

Rotherham Boss Confirms Two Championship Bids For Leeds and West Brom Linked Semi Ajayi

 




Rotherham United boss Paul Warne has revealed that two Championship clubs have made bids for Semi Ajayi, who has been linked with Leeds United and West Brom. 

The highly-rated Nigeria international has been attracting attention this summer as clubs look to raid the New York Stadium for his services.


 



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have been linked with the 25-year-old and the Whites may want a new powerful centre-back after selling Pontus Jansson to Brentford.

Slaven Bilic's West Brom have also been linked with working on a deal to take Ajayi back to the Championship.

 


And, according to the Rotherham Advertiser, Warne has admitted that two Championship clubs have made offers for Ajayi.



However, the Millers have knocked back both offers, feeling they undervalue the powerful defender.

Warne was also unwilling to confirm if West Brom are one of the sides to have put a bid in for Ajayi.
 


Ajayi caught the eye in a Rotherham side that struggled in the Championship last season.
 