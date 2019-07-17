West Ham Expecting Sebastien Haller To Sign Contract After Passing Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Sebastien Haller is set to sign a contract with West Ham United today to complete his switch from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Sky Sports News.



The 25-year-old striker underwent a medical on Tuesday with West Ham and it has been claimed that he has passed the checks.













West Ham have an agreement in place with Eintracht Frankfurt and have agreed to pay a club-record fee of £45m to get their hands on the Frenchman.



However, West Ham have been worried about losing out on Haller as his agent has been in talks with another unnamed club even after the Hammers agreed on a deal.





But it seems they are set to secure his signature as Haller will sign a contract with West Ham today.







A five-year deal has been agreed and the Frenchman is expected to become a Hammer.



West Ham had to put in work to convince the player as he was initially reluctant to move to the London Stadium.





They have also agreed to pay 75 per cent of the transfer fee to Eintracht Frankfurt up front to get the deal over the line.

