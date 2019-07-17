XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

17/07/2019 - 17:31 BST

When You See That Europa League Badge On Your Shirt – Steven Gerrard Stresses Difference With Friendlies

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard believes that playing in the Europa League qualifiers is a completely different feeling from playing friendlies.

The Light Blues earned qualification to the Europa League qualifying rounds after finishing second behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership last season.  


 



The club were drawn against Gibraltar-based side St. Joseph's in the first qualifying round and played the first leg of the tie last week, which they won 4-0 in the British Overseas Territory.

Rangers are set to play the second leg of the qualifier on Thursday and are hopeful of qualifying to the next round with a solid lead in hand.
 


Although the European qualifiers are being played during pre-season, Gerrard believes that they are different from friendlies because there is something to play for.



It just feels different, friendlies are friendlies and we always try and approach them the best way we can, to prepare and they are like rehearsals for the important games", Gerrard told Rangers TV.

But when you see the Europa League sign on the arm of your shirt and the setup is for real you see in the players’ eyes it is a different feeling.
 


It is a real game and you are playing for something, in a friendly, with all due respect you don’t really get anything out of it in terms of points and prizes."

The Gers will take on either of Cork City or Progres Niederkorn in the second qualifying round if they see off St. Joseph's on Thursday.   
 