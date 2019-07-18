Not That Long – Newcastle United and Joelinton Cannot Agree On Key Contract Detail

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United and Hoffenheim striker Joelinton have not yet found an agreement on the length of contract to be signed at St James' Park.



Hoffenheim pulled the Brazilian hitman out of their pre-season friendly on Wednesday afternoon and confirmed that he is in talks with a Premier League side.













It emerged later in the day on Wednesday that Newcastle are indeed the club who are in talks to sign him and the striker has travelled to England for contract discussions.



It has been claimed Joelinton will arrive at Newcastle for a club record fee of around €40m and there are suggestions that a deal is likely to be concluded soon.





But according to German broadcaster Sport1, the two sides still have a big obstacle to overcome as they cannot agree on the length of a contract.







It has been claimed that Newcastle want to offer a standard four-year deal to the 22-year-old striker this summer.



However, Joelinton only wants to put pen to paper to a three-year deal.





Newcastle will be hopeful of finding an agreement as they look to put Joelinton at the disposal of new manager Steve Bruce.

