XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

18/07/2019 - 22:31 BST

Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Confirms Gut Feeling Daniel Candeias Will Leave

 




Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted his gut feeling is that Daniel Candeias will leave the club, according to STV

The Gers eased through to the next round of the Europa League on Thursday evening by crushing St Joseph's 6-0, making for a 10-0 aggregate win over the side from Gibraltar.


 



Winger Candeias, who has featured heavily for Rangers since he joined the club from Benfica, was not involved and Gerrard admitted after the match that he has been given permission to speak to Turkish side Genclerbirligi.

Gerrard explained that he wants to keep Candeias, but the winger is keen for first team football.

 


As such, the Rangers boss believes the Portuguese will leave Ibrox.



Gerrard has recruited heavily in the summer transfer window so far and all eyes will be on whether he looks to replace Candeias if he does indeed depart Glasgow.

The 31-year-old has experience of playing in Turkey and had a spell on loan at Alanyaspor prior to joining Rangers.
 


He cost the Gers a fee of £700,000 to snap up in 2017 and last year extended his deal at the club until the summer of 2020.
 