Rangers Boss Steven Gerrard Confirms Gut Feeling Daniel Candeias Will Leave

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has admitted his gut feeling is that Daniel Candeias will leave the club, according to STV.



The Gers eased through to the next round of the Europa League on Thursday evening by crushing St Joseph's 6-0, making for a 10-0 aggregate win over the side from Gibraltar.













Winger Candeias, who has featured heavily for Rangers since he joined the club from Benfica, was not involved and Gerrard admitted after the match that he has been given permission to speak to Turkish side Genclerbirligi.



Gerrard explained that he wants to keep Candeias, but the winger is keen for first team football.



As such, the Rangers boss believes the Portuguese will leave Ibrox.







Gerrard has recruited heavily in the summer transfer window so far and all eyes will be on whether he looks to replace Candeias if he does indeed depart Glasgow.



The 31-year-old has experience of playing in Turkey and had a spell on loan at Alanyaspor prior to joining Rangers.





He cost the Gers a fee of £700,000 to snap up in 2017 and last year extended his deal at the club until the summer of 2020.

