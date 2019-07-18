Real Betis Send Signal Tottenham Linked Giovani Lo Celso Expected To Depart

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis have given a clear signal they expect Tottenham Hotspur target Giovani Lo Celso to leave by putting in place a deal to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon.



Fekir has a year left on his contract and has been keen to leave Lyon, a year after his move to Liverpool collapsed last summer.













Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Frenchman, but with Mesut Ozil on the books have been hamstrung in their efforts.



Fekir has been identified by Betis as the man to come in and replace Lo Celso, for whom the Spanish side have been in talks to conclude a sale agreement with Tottenham.





And in a sign that Betis do expect Lo Celso to move on soon, they have agreed a deal to sign Fekir, according to French broadcaster Canal+.







A broad agreement is in place and Betis have agreed to pay a fee in the region of €22m to €25m for Fekir.



A five-year contract has also been agreed between the player’s representatives and the Spanish club ahead of the move.





However, Betis will need to conclude the sale of Tottenham target Lo Celso to put the finishing touches to their acquisition of Fekir.



And their work to set up the Fekir deal appears to be a clear sign they expect the Argentine to go.

