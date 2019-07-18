There’s No Big Egos Here – Tottenham Hotspur Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks is confident that the humble attitudes of the players in the Spurs squad will lead them to success.



The London-based club enjoyed a good 2018/19 campaign under the management of Mauricio Pochettino, as they edged yet closer to major silverware.













Tottenham finished fourth in the Premier League with 71 points, only one point fewer than third-placed Chelsea, and reached the Champions League final, but lost to league rivals Liverpool.



The Lilywhites have seen a significant improvement since Pochettino took charge of the club, with top four finishes in each of the past four seasons to show as proof.





Winks, who started for Tottenham in the Champions League final against Liverpool, sees the lack of any big egos in the team as a reason for their strength and believes that it will lead them to success.







"You can feel the family atmosphere the manager has created", Winks was quoted as saying by BBC.



"Everyone gets on really well.





"There are no big egos – no-one gets on better with one person than anyone else.



"We obviously have incredible talent in the squad but when you have that, mixed with humble attitudes and players who want to improve, that can only breed success."



Tottenham will be hoping to continue their strides forward next season with the league campaign starting in less than a month, but before then they have a potentially busy period of transfers to tackle.

