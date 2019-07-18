You Must Do This – Jurgen Klopp Offers Liverpool Youngster Key Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster can be a top Premier League player if he is patient enough to make up for missed chances, according to the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.



Brewster is currently with the Liverpool senior team, preparing for the 2019/20 campaign, which could potentially be a breakthrough season for the 19-year-old.













The striker has been one of the biggest names to rise through the ranks of Liverpool academy recently, but received a huge blow when he was sidelined with an ankle injury. The injury and the surgery that followed kept Brewster out of the game until March this year.



However, the young centre-forward marked a strong return to the team this summer, scoring three goals from the Reds' two pre-season friendlies so far.





Liverpool boss Klopp is excited about what Brewster has in store, but has warned the striker that he will have to be patient to face setbacks in order to make it in the Premier League.







“He is an exceptionally good boy and player and I am really excited about the future, but there is no pressure at all on him", Klopp told Liverpool's official website.



“The big guns are not in and we are all focused and the boys and stuff like that, but don’t put pressure on him.





"I think he can deal with it because he is a really confident boy, but to be a real Premier League striker you have to miss a chance in front of 50,000, hear the noise, feeling the importance and then if you go again, you have a good chance to be a really big gun.”



Liverpool will play their third friendly of the summer against Borussia Dortmund in the United States later this week and Brewster will be hoping to get his name on the scoresheet again.

