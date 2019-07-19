XRegister
06 October 2018

19/07/2019 - 23:46 BST

23-Year-Old Newcastle United Star Admits Personal Importance of Upcoming Campaign

 




Newcastle United youngster Rolando Aarons is making no bones about just how important next season will be for him to succeed at St James' Park.

Aarons, 23, was drafted into the youth ranks at Newcastle after being released by Bristol City and worked his way up to pen his first professional deal in 2014. 


 



However, the winger has failed to find his footing at the top level and has gone out on multiple loan spells, with the most recently at Sheffield Wednesday under current Newcastle boss Steve Bruce.

Bruce is now the man-in-charge at St James' Park and Aarons insists that next season is going to be a massive campaign for him as he looks to impress the new manager and tries to get into the team.
 


"It is massive for me", Aarons told his club's official channel.



"Ever since I have been here since as a 16-year-old I have always wanted to play for Newcastle United. When I made my debut at 18 it was the best thing I had ever done at the time.

"To put on the shirt is always a special feeling and hopefully I will do it a lot more next season.
 


"I have had a few injuries and I wasn't selected for the previous manager.

"I have always wanted to play for Newcastle and everybody here knows how much the club means to me and others that have come through here.

"It is a massive opportunity for those of us who haven't been playing."

Aarons is currently with the Newcastle squad in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy and will hope to impress Bruce as he seeks to make a first team impact.  
 