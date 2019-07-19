Alaves Make Enquiry For Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Alaves have been in touch with Bordeaux to express their interest in midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who has also been linked with Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, amongst several other sides.



The 29-year-old midfielder is tipped to leave Bordeaux this summer as he is not part of coach Paulo Sousa’s plans going forward next season.













Bordeaux are prepared to let him go ahead of the start of the new season and several clubs have been interested in taking a chance on the midfielder.



He has been linked with a host of clubs from England, including Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, while Welsh pair Cardiff City and Swansea City are mooted to be keen.





The Senegalese has also been attracting interest from Spain too, and according to French daily Sud Ouest, Alaves are keen to sign Sankhare.







The Spanish club have been in contact with Bordeaux and have enquired about the possibility of signing him in the ongoing window.



Alaves finished tenth in La Liga last season and the Senegal midfielder has emerged as a possible recruit this summer.





But it remains to be seen whether the enquiry develops into a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.

