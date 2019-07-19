XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 16:34 BST

Alaves Make Enquiry For Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest Target

 




Alaves have been in touch with Bordeaux to express their interest in midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who has also been linked with Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest, amongst several other sides.

The 29-year-old midfielder is tipped to leave Bordeaux this summer as he is not part of coach Paulo Sousa’s plans going forward next season.  


 



Bordeaux are prepared to let him go ahead of the start of the new season and several clubs have been interested in taking a chance on the midfielder.

He has been linked with a host of clubs from England, including Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United, while Welsh pair Cardiff City and Swansea City are mooted to be keen. 
 


The Senegalese has also been attracting interest from Spain too, and according to French daily Sud Ouest, Alaves are keen to sign Sankhare.



The Spanish club have been in contact with Bordeaux and have enquired about the possibility of signing him in the ongoing window.

Alaves finished tenth in La Liga last season and the Senegal midfielder has emerged as a possible recruit this summer.
 


But it remains to be seen whether the enquiry develops into a concrete offer for the player in the coming weeks.   
 