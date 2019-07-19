Always Helping – Rangers Youngster Says Two Gers Stars Taken Him Under Their Wing

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers youngster Stephen Kelly has revealed that senior Gers midfielders Steven Davis and Scott Arfield have taken him under their wing.



Kelly signed for Scottish Championship side Ayr United on a one-year loan deal last week, as he looks to kick on with his development.













It took very little time for the midfielder to make his debut for the Honest Men, with the 19-year-old playing full 90 minutes in the side's Scottish League Cup matches against Berwick Rangers and Livingston.



Kelly, whose first and only senior team appearance for Rangers came against Ayr, intends to step up his improvement as a player at the Championship club and is hopeful of earning more first-team chances for the Gers when he returns next summer.





When asked about who he looks up to in the Rangers squad, former Premier League players Davis and Arfield were the Glasgow-based youngster's answer, while naming ex-Gers skipper Barry Ferguson as his all-time favourite.







"Steven Davis and Scott Arfield – they are really good with me", Kelly said in a Twitter Q&A.



"They are both midfielders who have played in the English premiership.





"They are always talking to help – on and off the pitch.



"Barry Ferguson – he had so much passion for the club and was a great player."



Ayr take on Scottish League One club Falkirk in the League Cup on Saturday and Kelly will be hoping to be involved again.

