Aston Villa Deal For 29-Year-Old Striker Still Rated As Possible

Aston Villa remain a potential destination for former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge, according to the Sun.



Dean Smith has been actively involved in the summer transfer window, in a bid to strengthen his options at Aston Villa ahead of their return to the Premier League.













The west Midlands club have already snapped up Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi on permanent deals, following their impressive loan spells at Villa Park last season.



Aston Villa have also bolstered their ranks with the additions of Wesley from Club Brugge and the likes of Ezri Konsa and Bjorn Engels from Brentford and Reims respectively.





They have been linked with a swoop for Sturridge and it is claimed to still be possible the striker will join.







The 29-year-old was not offered a contract extension at Anfield ahead of the upcoming season, despite making 27 appearances in all competitions last term.



However, the Englishman could remain in the Premier League for at least another year, should he receive an offer from Aston Villa.





Sturridge has been banned from playing football for two weeks, after being found guilty of breaching betting rules this week.



He has also received a £75,000 fine for his actions.

