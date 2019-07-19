Claim From Italy: Everton Identified As Club To Have Made Highest Offer For Forward

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton have tabled the highest bid for Lille forward Rafael Leao, who has also been linked with Aston Villa and Inter, it has been claimed in Italy.



The 20-year-old Portuguese forward has been heavily linked with a move away from Lille after just one season at the French club; he joined on a free transfer from Sporting Lisbon.













Inter have been keeping tabs on him with a view to signing him and putting him at Antonio Conte's disposal.



Everton are also interested and Lille have received three offers for the Portuguese already in the ongoing summer transfer window.





The highest bid made so far Leao is said to be around €37.5m, but it was not known which side had submitted it..







According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton are the side who have lodged the bid, which is the highest on Lille's table.



The Toffees are in the market for a forward and it seems Marco Silva is prepared to pay big money to take his compatriot to Merseyside this summer.





The other two offers on Lille’s table are believed to €35m plus €5m in bonuses and €32.5m plus 10 per cent sell-on clause respectively.



Lille do not want to sell but are aware Leao could struggle to resist the temptation of the massive wage offers he has in front of him at the moment.



Aston Villa have also been mooted as a potential bidder, but it is unclear if they have made an offer.

