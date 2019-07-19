XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 20:21 BST

Fiorentina Looking Towards Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Mario Lemina

 




Fiorentina have identified Manchester United and Arsenal linked Mario Lemina as an option to replace Roma-bound Jordan Veretout.

The Gabonese midfielder has been left out of Southampton’s pre-season tour, after he made it clear that he wants to seek a fresh challenge away from the south coast this summer.  


 



Southampton are keen to offload him and several clubs are aware of the situation in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Arsenal have been mooted as potential destinations for Lemina, as the Premier League giants aim to bolster their options in midfield.
 


However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fiorentina are also eyeing launching a move to snare him away from St Mary’s Stadium.



It is claimed the Italian club have zeroed in on Lemina as an option to replace the outgoing Veretout, who has agreed to join Serie A rivals Roma.

Southampton are expected to demand a fee in the region of €15m to €16m in exchange for Lemina.
 


And it remains to be seen whether La Viola firm up their interest by making a concrete offer to take him to Tuscany ahead of the upcoming season.

Lemina was on the books at Juventus in Italy for two years, before joining Southampton back in 2017.   
 