Fiorentina Looking Towards Arsenal and Man Utd Linked Mario Lemina

Follow @insidefutbol





Fiorentina have identified Manchester United and Arsenal linked Mario Lemina as an option to replace Roma-bound Jordan Veretout.



The Gabonese midfielder has been left out of Southampton’s pre-season tour, after he made it clear that he wants to seek a fresh challenge away from the south coast this summer.













Southampton are keen to offload him and several clubs are aware of the situation in the ongoing summer transfer window.



Manchester United and Arsenal have been mooted as potential destinations for Lemina, as the Premier League giants aim to bolster their options in midfield.





However, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Fiorentina are also eyeing launching a move to snare him away from St Mary’s Stadium.







It is claimed the Italian club have zeroed in on Lemina as an option to replace the outgoing Veretout, who has agreed to join Serie A rivals Roma.



Southampton are expected to demand a fee in the region of €15m to €16m in exchange for Lemina.





And it remains to be seen whether La Viola firm up their interest by making a concrete offer to take him to Tuscany ahead of the upcoming season.



Lemina was on the books at Juventus in Italy for two years, before joining Southampton back in 2017.

