Leicester City Linked Dennis Praet Snubs Fiorentina, Wants Only Big Club Move

Leicester City target Dennis Praet has turned down a switch to Fiorentina, as he has his eyes on moving to a bigger club from Sampdoria.



The Belgian has been consistently linked with a move away from Sampdoria this summer, owing to his consistent performances for the club.













Leicester failed to land him with an opening bid, and it remains to be seen if they go back in, while there is also interest from Spain in the form of Valencia.



Sampdoria are well aware of the interest in Praet from abroad and in Italy, where Fiorentina and AC Milan have probed the possibility of a deal in the past.





Fiorentina have been working on a deal with Sampdoria, but according to Sky Italia, Praet has made it clear he will only move on to join a big club.







The Belgian midfielder is prepared to leave Sampdoria, but only on his terms and to a club he views as a significant step up.



AC Milan could rekindle their interest in Praet, while it remains to be seen if the player would look favourably on joining Leicester.





Sampdoria have slapped a €25m price-tag on Praet, who has a contract that runs until 2021 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

