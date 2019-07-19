XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

19/07/2019 - 16:57 BST

Leicester City Linked Dennis Praet Snubs Fiorentina, Wants Only Big Club Move

 




Leicester City target Dennis Praet has turned down a switch to Fiorentina, as he has his eyes on moving to a bigger club from Sampdoria.

The Belgian has been consistently linked with a move away from Sampdoria this summer, owing to his consistent performances for the club.  


 



Leicester failed to land him with an opening bid, and it remains to be seen if they go back in, while there is also interest from Spain in the form of Valencia.

Sampdoria are well aware of the interest in Praet from abroad and in Italy, where Fiorentina and AC Milan have probed the possibility of a deal in the past.
 


Fiorentina have been working on a deal with Sampdoria, but according to Sky Italia, Praet has made it clear he will only move on to join a big club.



The Belgian midfielder is prepared to leave Sampdoria, but only on his terms and to a club he views as a significant step up.

AC Milan could rekindle their interest in Praet, while it remains to be seen if the player would look favourably on joining Leicester.
 


Sampdoria have slapped a €25m price-tag on Praet, who has a contract that runs until 2021 at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.   
 