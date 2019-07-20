AC Milan Striker Unconvinced About Wolves Option

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan striker Patrick Cutrone has not been convinced yet about joining Wolves this summer.



A product of the AC Milan academy, the 21-year-old striker scored just three goals in 34 Serie A appearances last season in Rossoneri colours.













A move away from the club has been mooted, with AC Milan prepared to sell players this summer to raise funds from the transfer market.



Cutrone has been made available for transfer and Wolves are interested in taking him to Molineux ahead of the start of the Premier League season.





The Italian is the kind of striker the club are looking for, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they have a job on their hands when it comes to convincing the player.







Cutrone is prepared to leave AC Milan, but he is not clear about Wolves as his future destination.



A move to Wolves has not excited the 21-year-old yet and he is waiting for other clubs to show an interest in him this summer.





Wolves remain interested, but with the Premier League window closing early, the club do not have much time to waste in convincing the AC Milan man.

