Fiorentina Could Battle Wolves For Striker

Fiorentina are mulling joining the race to sign Wolves target Patrick Cutrone from AC Milan in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 21-year-old, who came up through the ranks at San Siro, has been linked with a move away from Milan ahead of the upcoming season.













Wolves are believed to be leading the chase to land him this summer, with the Premier League club keen on adding to their attacking depth.



The Rossoneri are open to offloading Cutrone in the summer transfer window and have been in talks with Wolves over the possibility of a deal.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Wolves could face competition from Italy in their attempt to land Cutrone.







It is claimed that Vincenzo Montella, who promoted Cutrone to the first team at AC Milan in 2017, is eyeing launching a swoop to reunite with the striker at Fiorentina.



La Viola want to bolster their options in front of goal and Cutrone has emerged as an affordable target, despite the interest from Wolves.





AC Milan are expected to demand at least €25m to cash in on Cutrone, who has a contract with the club that runs until 2023.



The Italian netted nine goals in all competitions for the Rossoneri last season.

