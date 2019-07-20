I’m Looking To Break Into First Team – West Ham Talent With Firm Focus

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham starlet Dan Kemp insists that breaking into the first team is his priority and admits it is something he has been looking to do.



The 20-year-old attacker has been spending time with the Under-23s at a pre-season training camp in Slovakia.













Kemp is looking to enjoy a positive pre-season as he works towards catching the eye of senior West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini.



The winger admits that he is focused on the end goal, which is playing for West Ham's first team, and says it has been firmly on his radar for some time.





“Breaking into the first team is something I’m looking to do and is something I’ve been trying to do”, the youngster told his club's official website.







“The first team is the end goal. That’s what every player wants; to play in the first team."



Kemp believes the path to the first team at the London Stadium is paved with hard work, which he is not afraid to put in.





“I look to work hard every day, work hard in training, and transfer that into the games and hopefully do well.



"Hopefully, I will one day get that opportunity to play.”



The youngster featured in a total 15 Under-23 Premier League games last season, adding to the scoresheet six times and setting up one more goal for his team-mates.

