Inter Indicate Romelu Lukaku Signing Difficulties To Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter have stressed the difficulties of getting a deal done for Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku to Antonio Conte.



Conte was clear at a press conference on Friday that he wants to sign Lukaku, but Inter have not managed to present him with the striker yet.













Inter have been in talks with Manchester United for the Belgian, but they are not anywhere close to meeting the €83m valuation of Lukaku by the Premier League giants.



A fresh bid is expected to be made next week but Conte has been made aware that it will be a tough deal to complete for the Serie A giants.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, the Nerazzurri hierarchy have told their coach the difficulties the club are facing in the pursuit to put together funds to sign Lukaku.







With Mauro Icardi’s future remaining unresolved at the moment, Inter do not have the money to sign Lukaku at the moment unless Manchester United soften their demands.



The Inter hierarchy and the coach are set to meet again on Monday to discuss their transfer strategies.





Conte is unhappy that he does not have a senior striker in his team, with Icardi more or less banished from the squad.

