Real Madrid Supremo Has Big Doubts Over Paul Pogba

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has expressed his doubts about Paul Pogba’s abilities to Zinedine Zidane and is not keen to spend big to sign the Manchester United midfielder, it has been claimed in Spain.



Pogba wants to leave Manchester United this summer and Real Madrid are the club he wants to join in order to work under Zidane.













The Real Madrid coach has identified the Frenchman as his top target and has been pushing the club to snare him away from Old Trafford in the ongoing transfer window.



Manchester United have slapped a €200m asking price on Pogba and Real Madrid are in no mood to spend such vast sums on the midfielder this summer.





And according to Spanish daily El Pais' Diego Torres, Real Madrid president Perez has serious reservations over the quality of the Frenchman and does not want to gamble big on him.







He met Zidane earlier this week in Montreal and expressed his doubts over the overall quality of Pogba and whether it would be a smart business to sign him for big money.



Perez wants to sign a midfielder this summer and has offered alternative targets such as Donny van de Beek and Christian Eriksen to the Real Madrid coach.





Zidane has remained insistent on signing Pogba and impressed upon his boss that Pogba is superb player and a great professional.



He stressed the importance of Pogba in his vision for the Real Madrid team going forward.

