Jokes, Pranks, He’s Funniest – Celtic Star On Bhoys Team-mate

Celtic defender Jozo Simunovic has revealed that Bhoys skipper Scott Brown is the funniest in the dressing room, and insists he also leads by example in training with his mentality and energy.



The Bhoys, who secured a treble treble at the end of last season, have returned for pre-season preparations and a Champions League qualification campaign ahead of their upcoming Scottish Premiership campaign.













And following his return to Lennoxtown, Simunovic has expressed his opinion on team-mate and Celtic skipper Brown.



The defender feels Brown is the funniest in the dressing room due to his jokes, pranks and energy, while also suggesting he is the perfect captain for the side.





“[The] funniest guy [in the team], I would say, is Broony”, Simunovic told Celtic TV.







“[It’s the] jokes, pranks, his energy, [he’s a] legend.



“Yes [he is the perfect guy to have as captain], definitely.”





Simunovic also insisted that Brown is the best player in training at Celtic and admits he leads by example during sessions and in games with his energy, which makes him a nice team-mate to have at Parkhead.



“Broony [is also the best trainer at the club], definitely”, he continued.



“[I think it’s important because he is also the captain], he gives us a good example with his power, his energy in training and in games, so it’s nice to have him in the team.”



Celtic recently beat Sarajevo in the Champions League qualifier and will now meet Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju in the second qualifying round.

