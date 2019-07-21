XRegister
06 October 2018

21/07/2019 - 19:08 BST

New Boys Have Brought Energy To Training – Rangers Midfielder

 




Rangers midfielder Steven Davis believes the summer recruits have brought an energy with them to Ibrox and feels the improved competition for places will stand the Gers in good stead.

The Gers have bolstered their ranks with as many as seven new recruits during the ongoing summer transfer window, in an attempt to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title next season.  


 



In addition to Davis, who completed a permanent switch to Ibrox after his loan spell last season, Rangers have added the likes of Joe Aribo, Filip Helander, George Edmundson, Jordan Jones, Jake Hastie and Greg Stewart.

And following the addition of fresh blood to the camp, Davis has admitted they have brought an energy with them in training, as expected.
 


Davis also feels the improved competition for places at Ibrox will stand Rangers in good stead for the upcoming season in Scotland.



“Yes, they have all made an impact. I think they have all brought in an energy to training as well”, Davis told Rangers TV.

“That’s what you expect whenever you bring young players in especially and, obviously the players who are desperate to show the manager what they can do as well.
 


“So I think it’s going to be good competition for places across the whole team this year and hopefully that will stand us in good stead.”

Rangers begin their Scottish Premiership campaign away from home at Kilmarnock on 4th August.   
 