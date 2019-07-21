Sell-on Fee And Solidarity Payment Means Little Wiggle Room For Betis In Giovani Lo Celso Tottenham Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Betis will not accept much less than €70m from Tottenham Hotspur for Giovani Lo Celso due to the sell-on clause Paris Saint-Germain hold in the midfielder.



Lo Celso, who joined Betis on an initial loan deal last summer, eventually earned a permanent switch to Seville, owing to his impressive performances in Spain.













The 23-year-old directly contributed to 22 goals in all competitions last season and has subsequently piqued the interest of Tottenham in the summer transfer window.



Spurs have been in talks to land him on a permanent deal this summer, despite the hefty price-tag attached to him by Betis.





And according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, the north Londoners are closing in on an agreement with Betis to snare Lo Celso away from Spain.







However, it is claimed the Spanish club are not expected to lower their asking price of €70m by much due to the sell-on clause attached to Lo Celso by PSG last season.



The Ligue 1 champions receive 20 per cent from the future sale of Lo Celso, with his boyhood club Rosario in Argentina also receiving an amount due to FIFA solidarity rules.





As such, Betis would only receive about €58.5m, should they strike an agreement with Tottenham in a €70m deal.



Spurs have already signed Tanguy Ndombele on a club-record deal from Lyon, while Jack Clarke has been loaned back to Leeds United, following his permanent switch to north London this summer.

