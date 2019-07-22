XRegister
Inside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/07/2019 - 14:05 BST

Arsenal and Everton Linked Yacine Brahimi Undergoes Al Rayyan Medical

 




Arsenal and Everton target Yacine Brahimi has undergone a medical with Qatar Stars League club Al Rayyan SC.

The Algerian has been a free agent after his contract with Portuguese club FC Porto ran out earlier this summer.  


 



Brahimi signed for the Dragons from Granada in 2014, penning a five-year contract. The Algerian went on to make 215 appearances for the side over the course of the last five years, from which he scored 54 goals and assisted 43.

The winger has been linked with a free transfer to Premier League sides Arsenal and Everton this summer, with the Gunners even said to have held talks with him.
 


However, Al Rayyan have announced that Brahimi completed his medical in Qatar.



The procedures took place at the Apetar, a private hospital situated in Doha, and an official announcement on the signing is expected.

It is unclear whether Brahimi was a priority target for Arsenal, but the Gunners may have welcomed a free transfer given their shortage of funds this summer.
 


Everton were also linked with a move for the winger, but it remains to be seen if they put an offer on his table.

Brahimi was part of the Algeria side that won the Africa Cup of Nations last weekend.   
 