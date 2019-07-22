Arsenal Poised To End Kieran Tierney Interest, Napoli Watching Closely

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are poised to pull out of a swoop for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney after failing with another offer for the player.



The Gunners have already seen two bids rejected, with Celtic not willing to let Tierney go for less than they believe he is worth and also being unhappy with the nature of the add-ons put forward by the Premier League side.













According to the Herald Scotland, there was another bid containing add-ons made by Arsenal on Monday, but Celtic are still unmoved by the Gunners' efforts and believe the add-on clauses are unrealistic.



Celtic are clear they have no financial need to sell Tierney and Arsenal are now tipped to walk away from the talks.



The Gunners know time is running out to land Tierney and are set to look at other options to fill their need for a left-back.







Tierney though could still be on the move from the Scottish champions even if Arsenal decide to pull out of the race.



Serie A giants Napoli have been keeping close tabs on the player's situation at Celtic and could well opt to test the water by slapping in an official proposal to take Tierney to Italy.



Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been keen to land the 22-year-old, but the Gunners' tight transfer budget could be set to bite and knock the side out of the running for his signature.

