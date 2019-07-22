Championship Side Move For Chelsea Star, Turkish Club Also Interested

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading have made an approach to re-capture Matt Miazga on a season-long deal from Chelsea in the ongoing summer transfer window.



The 24-year-old, who has had loan spells at Vitesse and Nantes in recent years, joined Reading on a six-month deal in January.













Miazga went on to make 18 appearances in the Championship, as the Royals managed to avoid relegation to League One at the end of last season.



Despite clocking regular playing time at the Madejski Stadium, Miazga has failed to muscle his way into the first team at Chelsea for their upcoming campaign.





The defender has been deemed surplus to requirements yet again and several clubs are eyeing snaring him away from Stamford Bridge this summer.







According to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, Reading have now made an approach to re-sign him on loan for the upcoming season in the Championship.



However, the Royals are not the only side interested in Miazga, who is also being tracked by an unnamed Turkish outfit.





It is also claimed that Fiorentina have not tabled a bid to sign Miazga, amidst talk of interest from La Viola.



Miazga, who joined Chelsea from New York Red Bulls back in 2016, has a contract with the Blues that runs until 2022.

