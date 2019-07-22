Leigh Griffiths Keen To Forge Partnership With Odsonne Edouard

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic centre-forward Leigh Griffiths is hopeful of striking up a partnership with his French counterpart Odsonne Edouard in the new campaign.



The 28-year-old came on as a 78th-minute substitute in the second leg of the Bhoys' first Champions League qualifier against FK Saravejo on Wednesday, making his first competitive appearance since last December.













The striker took a break from football to sort out issues in his personal life and reported back for training earlier this summer.



Edouard, who permanently signed for Celtic last season after a successful loan spell, has cemented his place as the team's first-choice striker, posing a challenge to Griffiths going into the new season.





However, the Edinburgh-born striker's target is to form a partnership with the 21-year-old rather than competing with him for a first-team spot.







“I can’t really shift Odsonne just now because he’s playing out his skin and is doing so well", Griffiths was quoted as saying by Celtic's official website.



"For a guy so young to play so many consecutive games has been brilliant. Hopefully, as the season goes on, we can strike up a partnership to play two up front.





“The big man likes to come and get the ball to feet, turn and run at people.



"I like to go in-behind and stretch defences.



"It works but you can’t just through us in straight away.



"We need to work on that in training.”



Griffiths scored two goals from his 11 league appearances last term, while Edouard scored 14 from 28.

