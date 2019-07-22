XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

22/07/2019 - 22:53 BST

Serie A Side Keen On Wolves Target, Deal Complicated, Depends On Player Exit

 




Torino are monitoring Wolves linked Patrick Cutrone, but any deal would depend on the future of Simone Zaza at the club.

Cutrone, who progressed through the ranks at the San Siro, has been linked with a move away from the Rossoneri during the ongoing summer transfer window.  


 



Wolves have been heavily linked with being interested in launching a swoop for the striker, while there is also considerable interest within Italy to snap him up this summer.

However, Cutrone has been tipped as being not sold on the idea of moving to the Premier League with Wolves, with a view to continuing in Milan or Italy.
 


And according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Torino are also monitoring Cutrone ahead of the upcoming season.



It is claimed the Italian club are interested in launching a swoop, but the deal would depend on Zaza and his future at the club.

The former Italy international has linked up permanently with Torino, following his loan spell from Valencia last season, and could be the stumbling block preventing them from making room for Cutrone.
 


As such, it remains to be seen whether Torino are able to pursue a deal for Cutrone in the coming weeks and battle Wolves for his signature.

The 21-year-old netted nine goals in all competitions for AC Milan last term.   
 